The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is actively searching for a new head coach and support staff, with the clear expectation that they will be based in Afghanistan during the off-season, according to ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan. Following Jonathan Trott's resignation after Afghanistan's exit from the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the board has moved forward with plans to appoint a successor. Trott's departure has prompted a restructuring, and the ACB is keen to ensure the incoming coach is more hands-on with the country's domestic cricket scene.

“We have stated in the contract (of the head coach and other overseas coaches) that their duty station will be Afghanistan. We want the national team coaches to closely observe our domestic cricket players. And when there are no series scheduled, they should work on improving the national team's weak points,” Khan told Cricbuzz.

The ACB is aiming to have the new head coach in place before Afghanistan's upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The series, consisting of three One-Day Internationals and three T20 matches, is scheduled to take place in Dubai and Sharjah from March 13 to 25, shortly after the conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Khan expressed confidence that the board will finalise the appointment ahead of the Sri Lanka series, emphasising that the recruitment process is well underway.

“Our HR and technical department are currently working on the process (of recruiting our next head coach). They have shortlisted three coaches and their interviews have also been conducted. We will announce the appointment of the new head coach before the Sri Lanka series once the hiring is finalised,” he confirmed.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are scheduled to play a limited-overs series in Dubai shortly after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup concludes. The series will include three T20 Internationals, followed by three One-Day Internationals, likely taking place from March 13 to 25. The T20I matches are set to be played first.

Afghanistan were eliminated in the group stage of the current T20 World Cup, while Sri Lanka, co-hosts alongside India, advanced to the Super 8s and are now battling for a semifinal spot.

