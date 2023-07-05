Opener Ibrahim Zadran struck 41 not out as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 17 runs on DLS method in a rain-shortened first one-day international in Chittagong on Wednesday. Rain prevented further play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after Afghanistan reached 83-2 in 21.4 overs, chasing a target of 164 runs in 43 overs.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set up the win with 3-24, as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 169-9 before the visitors were given a revised target in heavily overcast conditions. Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on 54 runs in the opening stand to deny Bangladesh an early breakthrough.

Shakib Al Hasan removed Gurbaz for 22, before Taskin Ahmed had Rahmat Shah dismissed for eight to slow Afghanistan's progress. Afghanistan were set another adjusted target of 111 runs in 29 overs, after rain stopped play for the third time.

However, a fresh spell of rain prompted the match officials to call off the game, and declare Afghanistan winners, as they required 67 runs to win at that stage under the DLS method. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman earlier claimed 2-21 and 2-23 respectively, to complement Farooqi, keeping Bangladesh in check after rain interrupted their innings twice.

Rookie batsman Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 51 for Bangladesh, who struggled for momentum ever since Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first. The hosts were 84-3 in 15.1 overs when rain halted the game for the first time, with the top three batsmen -- Tamim Iqbal (13), Liton Das (26), and Najmul Hossain (12) -- all dismissed.

Azmatullah Omarzai removed Shakib for 15 on resumption, and joining the attack, Rashid took two quick wickets to derail the home side.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur Rahim between the legs for one and dismissed Afif Hossain leg-before for four three overs later.

Farooqi trapped Mehidy Hasan Miraz leg-before for five before rain delayed play again, with Bangladesh struggling at 144-7 off 34.3 overs.

Towhid completed his third fifty in seven ODIs after play restarted but then fell to Farooqi in the same over. Afghanistan, who lost their previous two ODI series in Bangladesh, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series at the same venue on Saturday.

