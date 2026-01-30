Australia's star spinner Adam Zampa came up with a stoic reaction when asked how he felt after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Thursday. Babar came in to bat at the number four position and scored 24 runs off 20 balls with the help of one four and a six. Zampa bowled a back-of-a-length delivery around off, and Babar got hit on his pad while trying to play a reverse sweep. The on-field umpire was unconvinced by the LBW appeal, but Zampa asked his captain to take it upstairs. It turned out to be a good decision as replays and ball-tracking forced the decision to be reversed to out.

"You took the wicket of premier Pakistan batter Babar Azam. So how is your feelling now?" a reporter asked Zampa after the game.

The Australia spinner seemed puzzled for a moment, and then confirmed, "How do I feel getting Babar Azam out?"

The reporter questioned again, "The wicket of Babar Azam, premier batter of Pakistan. So what is your thought on this?"

It seemed as if Zampa could not belive what the question was. He confirmed again, "On that getting him out? Is that your question?"

He continued, "Yeah, he is a very good player for a long time, but... yeah... I mean... It's not the first time I have got him out. I hope it's not the last but it's always good to get big wicket. It's what I am in team for."

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER EMBARRASSMENT FOR PAKISTAN CRICKET



Interviewer - When asked about Babar Azam's wicket,



Adam Zampa said, -

"It's just a normal wicket "



Even Zampa struggled to hide his smile pic.twitter.com/90XFO2TFgd — Sam (@Cricsam01) January 30, 2026

Spinners helped Pakistan register a 22-run victory over Australia in the first T20I. Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed picked two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan scalped one apiece as the hosts restricted Australia to 146 for 8 in the chase of 169.

Pakistan posted 168 for 8 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed on the very first ball of the innings, but Saim Ayub (40 off 22) and Salman Agha (39 off 27) stitched a solid partnership to provide the hosts a strong start. The duo put on a 74-run stand off 46 balls. However, Pakistan failed to carry the momentum after that. They kept losing wickets at crucial junctures, getting restricted to a total below 170. For Australia, Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 24.