New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the remainder of the team's limited-overs tour of Europe due to an Achilles injury. Milne felt pain in his left Achilles during the team's first net session in Ireland and a scan this week revealed he would need some rest and rehabilitation. The recovery timeline for the injury means he will likely only be available for the final two matches of the Tour against the Netherlands. With extra bowling cover needed in the squad for the remainder of the tour, the selectors felt Jacob Duffy was deserving of selection and that he had been impressive in his time away with the Test and ODI squads in England and Ireland respectively.

Coach Shane Jurgensen said the whole squad was feeling for Adam.

"We're naturally disappointed for Adam. He's a great character in any team and I am sure he'll apply his strong will to this next phase of rehabilitation," he said.

"There is still a lot of cricket to come this year including the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, and Adam is determined to make himself available to be part of that selection picture. We're backing Jacob to step up. He's made an exciting start to his white ball international career," he added.

"He's an established performer in our Super Smash and showed on T20I debut against Pakistan that he can transfer those skills to international cricket," Jurgensen said.

The team have one more ODI remaining against Ireland on Friday at Malahide before the T20 squad travel to Belfast on Saturday ahead of the first T20I on Monday.

Adam Milne will leave Ireland on Saturday to start his rehabilitation programme.

T20 squad members Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon and Ben Sears joined the team in Dublin yesterday ahead of the series.