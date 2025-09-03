14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was arguably the biggest breakout star of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, shocking the world with his incredible power and strokeplay at such a young age. Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Suryavanshi smashed 252 runs in just seven matches, even slamming the fastest-ever century by an Indian in IPL history. Such was the magnitude of his breakthrough that even his teammates appear to be taken aback. Nitish Rana, Suryavanshi's teammate at RR, has now jokingly questioned whether he really is only 14 years old.

In an interview on the sidelines of a Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match, Rana was asked to name one thing that the world doesn't know about Suryavanshi.

"Whether he's actually 14 years old or not" quipped Rana, upon hearing the question.

"I'm joking," he added right after to clarify any doubts that may appear.

Suryavanshi showed off his talent on the very first ball that he faced in the IPL. Having become the youngest-ever player to be bought in an IPL auction, at the age of 13, he smashed a six on the first ball he faced, clobbering Shardul Thakur over extra cover.

Suryavanshi smashed 34 runs off 20 balls on his debut, but then truly made his mark two games later.

Playing against Gujarat Titans (GT), Suryavanshi hammered 101 runs off just 38 balls - reaching his century in just 35 deliveries - to stun everyone.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana did not enjoy a good IPL season. Despite smashing a match-winning 81 off just 36 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rana failed to contribute much in the rest of the season. In 11 matches, Rana only managed 217 runs.

However, Rana found his mojo in the Delhi Premier League, peaking towards the latter stage of the tournament. He amassed 393 runs in just 11 games at a strike rate of nearly 182 to power his side West Delhi Lions to the DPL 2025 title.