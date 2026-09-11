One of India's largest indoor cricket facilities was inaugurated at the ACA Cricket Academy in North Guwahati on Friday, strengthening Assam's cricketing infrastructure. Spread across approximately 17,000 sq ft, the facility features nine cricket wickets - four spin and five seam - with imported Uniturf playing surfaces to allow players to train under varied conditions. It also houses separate men's and women's changing rooms, each equipped with ice baths, a 1,500 sq ft gymnasium, sauna and steam room, as well as a dedicated physiotherapy facility for rehabilitation, injury management and recovery.

"The development of modern cricket infrastructure is essential for creating the right environment for players to learn, train and progress," said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia while inaugurating the facility.

"This facility brings quality cricketing surfaces, fitness, recovery and physiotherapy facilities under one roof. I am confident it will provide valuable support to the next generation of cricketers from Assam and contribute to their long-term development."

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