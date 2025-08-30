Ugly scenes broke out during the Eliminator match of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz on Friday. The match ended in the favour of West Delhi Lions by seven wickets as their skipper Nitish Rana hit a sensational century in the chase of 202 and guided them to the Qualifier 2. However, the biggest talking point of the game was the fight which took place between West Delhi batter Krish Yadav and some players of South Delhi.

The incident took place in the 11th over of West Delhi's chase, when Krish hammered a shot towards the long-off against Aman Bharti. However, he was caught by Anmol Sharma and was dismissed. While Krish was making way back to the dugout, Aman gave him a death stare and said some words.

Seeing this, Krish came charging towards him and also hurled some words. As the moment started to heat up, South Delhi player Sumit Mathur entered the scene and the players got engaged into a brawl-like situation. To bring things under control, Nitish Rana and the lady umpire had to intervene.

Rana then took put his hand around Sumit's shoulder and took him away. Meanwhile, the lady umpire asked Krish to return to the dugout.

Talking about the match, chasing a daunting target of 202, the Lions suffered early hiccups with two wickets falling inside the powerplay. But Rana, leading from the front, joined hands with Krish Yadav to steady the ship. The duo stitched a crucial 97-run stand for the third wicket, which swung the momentum firmly back in the Lions' favour.

Krish looked fluent in his 31 off 22 before being dismissed by Aman Bharti, but Rana carried on unfazed. The skipper unleashed his full range of strokes, mixing timing with power, and ensured the chase stayed under control. His match-winning ton, studded with crisp boundaries and calculated aggression, became the cornerstone of the Lions' successful pursuit.

Earlier, the South Delhi Superstarz had posted an imposing 201/5 in 20 overs. Openers Anmol Sharma and Ankur Kaushik gave their side a flying start with a 67-run stand, but a mini-collapse saw them stumble to 78/3.