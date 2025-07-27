Former South Africa star AB de Villiers is setting new age goals everyday as he is just unstoppable in the ongoing World Championship of Legends. Leading South Africa Champions, de Villiers stunned everyone with his heroics against India Champions, where he scored 63 off just 30 balls. In his next game against England Champions, he scored an unbeaten 116 as the Proteas chased down the target of 153 with 10 wickets and 7.4 overs in hand. Now, playing against Australia after missing the match against Pakistan, de Villiers smashed 123 off 46 balls, scoring back-to-back tons in the ongoing tournament.

Watch de Villiers' ton vs Australia Champions -

Ball by ball highlights of AB de Villiers' 123(46) vs Australia Legends today.pic.twitter.com/9CnHdzHQnF — . (@ABDszn17) July 27, 2025

Former South Africa versatile batter AB de Villiers isn't tempted to a return to international cricket or a high-profile tournament like the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite proving his insatiable appetite for piling up runs in the World Championship of Legends.

The 41-year-old pulled the curtains down on his illustrious adventures in the international circuit in 2018, and since then hasn't looked back. On Thursday, during his second appearance since his last competitive game in 2021, he turned back the clock in the World Championship of Legends while representing the South African Champions.

Often recognised as 'Mr 360', de Villiers unleashed a barrage of boundaries from his heavily loaded arsenal in Leicestershire. He pummelled England Champions, clobbered every delivery that landed in his arc and returned unbeaten with 116 from a mere 51 deliveries.

Despite getting the thrill of his sizzling exploits, de Villiers doesn't entertain the idea of returning to top-level cricket again and told ANI, "I am not playing international or big franchise cricket again. This is the king of leagues I will commit to."

(With ANI Inputs)