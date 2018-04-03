Aashish Kapoor Replaces Venkatesh Prasad In All-India Junior Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that Aashish Kapoor has replaced Venkatesh Prasad in its three-member All-India Junior Selection Committee. A former off-spinner, Kapoor played four Tests and 17 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), including the 1996 ICC World Cup. The 47-year-old has also played 128 first-class games and 93 List A matches between 1989 to 2007. BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna congratulated Aashish. "I wish him all the very best for this endeavour. I am sure he has a lot to offer when it comes to being a part of the junior selection committee with his varied expertise and experience in the game," he said in a statement.