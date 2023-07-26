Malaysia's Syazrul Ezat Idrus made history on the opening day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday as the seamer recorded the first seven-wicket haul in a Men's T20I. Idrus registered the feat during the first match of the event against China. He ended with figures 7/8 of as Malaysia recorded an eight-wicket win at Bayuemas Oval.

"A total of 12 bowlers had previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a Men's T20I - including India duo Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka tweaker Ajantha Mendis - but an elusive seven-wicket haul had never been recorded until Idrus' amazing effort," according to an ICC report.

BREAKING: Syazrul Ezat sets the WORLD RECORD for best figures in Men's T20Is!



Figures of 7-8 where all his wickets were bowled. Congratulations to Syazrul. An incredible, memorable performance



23 All Out (11.2)



In women's T20Is, Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk and Argentina's Alison Stocks have seven wicket hauls.

"The right-armer took a liking to the conditions in Pandamaran as he single-handedly ripped through the Chinese batting line-up, picking up all seven of his wickets bowled as the visitors were dismissed for just 23 in the 12th over," the ICC report added.

"Malaysia lost two quick wickets in reply as they chased down the victory target in the fifth over, giving them the perfect start to the qualifying tournament they are hosting ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year.

"The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the 20-over showcase in 2024."