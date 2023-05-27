Six former Yorkshire cricketers found guilty of racial abuse at the club were on Friday fined a total of 22,000 pounds by the Cricket Discipline Commission. But the punishments, which include suspensions if they return to cricket, are down from what the ECB had pushed for fines totalling £37,000 at a hearing on May 3. John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah were all found guilty of breaching ECB Directive 3.3 following a CDC hearing in March.

Gary Ballance did not contest the charge while former England skipper Michael Vaughan, the only one of the group who participated, was cleared.

All six have been reprimanded and asked to undertake an appropriate racism/discrimination education course at their own expense, particularly if they intend to return to cricket in any playing or coaching capacity.

Former England batter Ballance was facing an £8,000 fine and an eight-week ban, but his sanction has been reduced to £3,000 and a six-match ban.

The 33-year-old retired from all cricket in April soon after signing a two-year deal to play for Zimbabwe.

Former Yorkshire captain and head coach Gale has been handed the biggest fine of £6,000 (down from the £7,500 the ECB asked for) and a four-week suspension from coaching.

The governing body asked for an increased punishment due to Gale's previous behaviour, which includes a discriminatory remark towards Ashwell Prince during a Roses County Championship match in 2014 and an anti-Semitic tweet sent in 2010.

Ex-England internationals Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan (banned for three matches) have each been fined £4,000 (down from the £7,500 and £5,000 originally proposed).

John Blain also sees his fine reduced from £5,000 to just £3,000 while Richard Pyrah has been slapped with a two-week suspension and a £2,500 penalty.

All individuals have until June 9 to appeal the decisions.

The charges were made after former Yorkshire all-rounder Azeem Rafiq provided evidence in his revelations before a parliamentary select committee in 2021.

Yorkshire, who have admitted to four breaches of ECB Directive 3.3 and have not taken part in the CDC hearings, face a sanctioning hearing on June 27 -- the day prior to the second men's Ashes Test at Lord's.