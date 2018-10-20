Watch: 5-Year-Old Pakistani Fan Tries To Bowl Like Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is well known for his ability to provide breakthroughs at regular intervals, economy and death bowling. Another thing the Ahmedabad-based cricketer is widely popular for is his unique bowling action. So much so that a five-year-old young kid from Pakistan has been filmed copying his slinging bowling action. The video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, where a post described the kid as a big Bumrah fan. It was further mentioned that the five-year-old tries to copy him every time he bowls.

The ODI top-ranked bowler replied to the tweet and said that the video made him recall his childhood when he used to copy his favourite bowlers.

As a kid, I remember how I used to copy the actions of my cricketing heroes.

It's a wonderful feeling to see kids copying my action today.#childhoodflashbacks #Grateful #nostalgia https://t.co/ni4Y22aPMH — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 20, 2018

The right-arm pacer has represented the national team in 6 Tests, 41 ODIs and 35 T20Is. He earned his Test cap on January 5, when he made his debut against South Africa in Cape Town.

The 24-year-old bowler has taken 28 Test, 72 ODI and 43 T20I wickets. His best bowling figures of five for 27 came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Bumrah, however, is not a part of the Indian team for the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the Windies.

After the ODI series, Team India will host the Windies for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) starting November 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.