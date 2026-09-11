England moved inexorably towards a crushing series whitewash against Pakistan on Thursday with three days still remaining in a one-sided third Test at Edgbaston. Joe Root's men have totally dominated the three-match contest against the hapless tourists and did not relinquish their grip during a fast-paced second day in Birmingham. The home side raced to 453 at more than five runs an over in response to Pakistan's paltry first-innings total of 133 to make victory almost inevitable. But worse was to come for the much-changed visitors, who found themselves 0-2 after four balls of their second innings, with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique back in the pavilion, both dismissed by Ollie Robinson.

That raised the embarrassing spectre of a two-day defeat for a side that is a pale shadow of the great Pakistan teams of the past.

But Azan Awais and the experienced Shan Masood ensured there was no more immediate drama, steadying the ship to reach 46-2 after 11.4 overs as rain stopped play.

The delay proved brief but Pakistan had added just six runs to their tally before the rain returned, forcing the players from the field as umbrellas shot up around the ground.

Play was abandoned for the day at around 1630 GMT, with Pakistan trailing the hosts by 268 runs with eight wickets remaining.

- England attack -

Earlier, England resumed their first innings at 156-4, which marked a significant recovery after they had been 39-3 on the opening day.

Their progress under sunny skies was checked when Harry Brook needlessly ran himself out for 75 when in sight of an 11th Test century, ending a fifth-wicket partnership of 86 with Dan Lawrence.

Lawrence reached 65 before he chopped a ball from Mohammad Imran onto his stumps shortly before lunch to give the debutant his first Test wicket.

Imran struck again to remove Gus Atkinson for 19 and Jamie Smith's fluent knock ended with a whimper when he was caught and bowled for 69 by Razaullah, who celebrated his third wicket on his Test debut with gusto.

But Robinson kept up the momentum, hitting 50 off 47 balls, and Jofra Archer smashed a quickfire 32 to heap more pain on Pakistan.

Paceman Razaullah, 21, finished as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 4-148 in his first Test.

Jordan Cox is keeping wicket during Pakistan's second innings in place of Smith, who suffered an injury to his left ring finger on Wednesday.

Pakistan have lurched from crisis to crisis during their ill-fated tour of England, which looks certain to end in a 16th Test defeat in 21 matches.

They released seven players and sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant Umar Gul after their 194-run defeat in the second Test, making four changes to their side in Birmingham.

A 3-0 series win at the start of Root's second stint as the permanent skipper will be a huge boost.

The mood music has totally changed for a side that was in turmoil just weeks ago following a series loss to New Zealand and the exits of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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