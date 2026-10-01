Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final: Pakistan and Bangladesh face each other in the first semi-final of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 today. Interestingly, neither team has played a match so far, as all four quarter-final matches in the tournament were washed out due to rain. India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan progressed to the semi-finals by virtue of their higher rankings than their respective opponents. After the end of this game, India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the second semi-final. (Live Scorecard)

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