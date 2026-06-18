After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, another Bihar youngster has grabbed the limelight with terrific batting. This time, it's Akshara Gupta. The young batter scored an unbeaten 306 runs in the BCA Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy Tournament on Thursday at the Sandis Compound Ground in Bhagalpur. Akshara slammed 55 fours and eight sixes. She reached 306* off just 126 deliveries at a strike rate of 242.86. Akshara reached the 50-run mark in 16 balls and completed her ton in 34 deliveries.

The 15-year-old cricketer hails from Raxaul in East Champaran. She is the captain of the Bihar Under-19 women's team. Akshara Gupta played in Bhagalpur. She is the first female cricketer from Bihar to play four consecutive BCCI women's tournaments within two years.

Commenting on Akshara's achievement, Bihar Cricket Association president Harshvardhan said that Bihar's women cricketers are consistently bringing laurels to the state through their performances, according to Sportstar. Bihar Cricket Association Secretary Ziaul Arfin also wished Akshara on her feat.

HISTORIC TRIPLE CENTURY! ! 👑🏏🔥



BCA महिला U19 306* !



📊 :

⭐ 126 गेंद, 306* रन (स्ट्राइक रेट: 242.86)

⭐ 55 चौके और 8 गगनचुंबी छक्के! pic.twitter.com/qw2QwgEoRM — Bihar Cricket Association (@BiharCricAssoc) June 18, 2026

Akshara is the latest teenager from Bihar to make headlines in cricket. Currently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hails from Tajpur in Bihar, got selected for the Indian cricket team at just 15. He will be travelling with the team to Ireland for a T20I series starting on June 26. Then, he is part of the squad that will play in England too.

Currently, Sooryavanshi is in action in a tri-nation series in Sri Lanka.

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