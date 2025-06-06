KL Rahul gained the requisite confidence and much-needed game time ahead of the upcoming five-Test series with a classy hundred for India A against a quality England Lions attack that featured seasoned pacer Chris Woakes. Rahul's flawless 116 off 168 balls - his 19th first-class hundred - was complemented by Dhruv Jurel's 52 off 87 balls, his third successive half-century, as India A reached 319 for 7 in 83 overs on a rain-hit opening day. At stumps, Tanush Kotian (5) and Anshul Kamboj (1) were at the crease.

The Lions' bowling attack, with comeback man Chris Woakes (3/50 in 17 overs) hitting the straps straightaway in a fine opening spell in conditions aiding seam and swing, posed its own set of challenges, but Rahul had an answer to every probing question thrown at him by the English speedster.

The other English seamer Josh Tongue, who primarily bowls inswing with an open chested action, was handled with aplomb by the Bengaluru man, who hit 15 fours and a straight six down the ground off spinner Farhan Ahmed's bowling.

Rahul opening the innings was a clear indication that he, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, is likely to face the new ball in the opening Test at Leeds from June 20.

The manner in which Rahul handled Woakes' first spell was an education. He was right behind the ball and when he played square off the wicket, he executed his strokes as late as possible. His cover drive was regal and square cut was equally delicious.

The kneeling cover drive was a picture-perfect stroke, and during the post-tea session, it appeared as if Rahul was having an extended net session - such was the ease with which he batted.

There was cloud cover during the first session and Woakes took full advantage of the condition by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who didn't seem happy with the lbw decision as he felt that the delivery was missing leg-stump.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (11) could have been dismissed off the very first ball as he loosely dangled his bat at an outswinger from Woakes, only to be dropped at second slip. However, Woakes eventually got him in his first spell with a delivery that straightened after pitching and trapped him plumb in front.

Easwaran, who has once again been handed the India A captaincy, has now failed to deliver in all first innings of India A's first-class matches in Australia and England.

He couldn't cross 20 in the four innings during the 'A' Tests in Australia, and in England, on pitches with some assistance for bowlers in Canterbury and now Northampton, he looked short on both technique and temperament to counter quality bowling.

Karun Nair (40) again looked good in the post lunch session when the sun was out and had a 86-run third wicket stand with Rahul before the former became Woakes' third victim.

Jurel, whose batting is very easy to the eye, added 121 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul and had seven fours in his knock. With scores of 94, 53 not out and 52, Jurel is not only a worthy understudy to Pant but also presents the team management with an option of a specialist No. 6 batter if need be.

Seamer George Hill (2/56 in 18 overs), who operates from wide of the crease, dismissed Jurel with one that came in with the angle, before getting a delivery to straighten and bounce, which Rahul edged to second slip.

Brief Scores: India A 1st Innings 319 for 7 in 83 overs (KL Rahul 116, Dhruv Jurel 52, Chris Woakes 3/50) vs England Lions.

