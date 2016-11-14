 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

2nd Test: Vizag Pitch Won't Have Much Grass, Says Curator

Updated: 14 November 2016 18:03 IST

BCCI curator Kasturi Sriram has assured that unlike the pitch in Rajkot, the 22-yard strip in Vizag won't have much grass and the pitch will offer turn from the second day onwards

2nd Test: Vizag Pitch Won't Have Much Grass, Says Curator
The pitch at Rajkot in the 1st Test hadn't offered much to the bowlers. © AFP

Visakhapatnam:

With spotlight firmly on the pitch, BCCI curator Kasturi Sriram said that unlike Rajkot wicket, the 22-yard strip to be provided for the second Test against England "won't have much grass" with turn on offer from second day onwards.

With Indian spinners especially Ravichandran Ashwin being rendered ineffective primarily due to lack of assistance from the pitch, it is only natural that the hosts would expect a strip that's to their advantage.

"There will not be much grass and we should expect the ball to turn from lunch on Day 2," Sriram said adding that there has not been any instruction from the team thinktank.

"Yesterday, it was cold and today it's drastically hot and humid and wicket appears dry now. We will see how is it on the eve of the match."

Like Rajkot, it will be the first time that a Test match will be played at this venue. On October 29, New Zealand were shot out for 79 on a slow turner to hand India the five-match ODI series 3-2.

ACA secretary Gokaraju Gangaraju was more defensive in his approach.

"We have prepared a neutral wicket and it should assist both the teams equally. We hope to see a result," ACA secretary and BCCI vice president G Gangaraju told PTI.

The Vizag pitch made headlines for the wrong reasons when Rajasthan skittled Assam for 69 in their second innings in a Ranji Trophy match ending inside three days with their coach Sunil Joshi, a former India leftarm spinner, crying foul.

But Gangaraju stressed that one should not draw parallel with the Ranji Trophy wicket.

"The Assam wicket was a different one and some miscommunication had led to that."

Referring to the New Zealand ODI, he said:"The wicket had a bit of moisture during the India-New Zealand match. But it was their inept batting that led to the collapse."

With spin-friendly conditions on offer, toss will play a key role as England have made their intention clear having won the spin battle in Rajkot.

Their spin trio of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Zafar Ansari accounted for a share of 13 wickets compared to nine taken by the Indian spinners.

Topics : Cricket India England ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The curator at Vizag has said that the pitch won't have much grass
  • Questions were raised after the Rajkot pitch offered little to bowlers
  • The second Test will start from November 17
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.