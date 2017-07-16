2nd Test: South Africa Bowlers Leave England Reeling

Keshav Maharaj and Chris Morris shared six wickets as South Africa made light of Kagiso Rabada's absence to establish a commanding position against England in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday. The Proteas were 75 for one in their second innings at stumps on the second day -- already an overall lead of 205 runs. Dean Elgar was 38 not out and Hashim Amla 23 not out. South Africa saw James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, capture their last four first-innings wickets for four runs in 16 balls as they slumped from an overnight 309 for six to 335 all out.

But they in turn skittled out England for 205, with left-arm spinner Maharaj taking three for 21 in 10 overs and recalled all-rounder Morris three for 38 in 8.5 overs.

South Africa's performance was all the more impressive as fast bowler Rabada had been banned from this match as a result of swearing at England all-rounder Ben Stokes during the hosts' 211-run win at Lord's last week that put them 1-0 up in this four-match series.

England captain Joe Root top-scored with 78, having made 190 in his first innings as skipper at Lord's.

His Yorkshire team-mates Jonny Bairstow (45) and Gary Ballance (27) were the only other England batsmen to pass 18 on Saturday.

England's lack of top-order Test runs has long been a problem and number four Root came in facing an all-too familiar repair job at three for two. Alastair Cook (three) was caught behind when he got an inside edge to Vernon Philander's inswinger, the former captain out on review. Next ball, Cook's fellow left-handed opener Keaton Jennings fell for a duck.

At lunch, Root and Ballance, desperate to nail down his Test place after being recalled at Lord's, had taken England to 85 for two. Ballance, however, had added just one to his interval score of 26 not out when the left-hander played on to Philander.

The towering Morne Morkel then had Root edging a drive and de Kock, diving in front of first slip, held an excellent catch.

It was the end of Root's impressive 76-ball innings, featuring 12 fours, with England now 143 for four.

Maharaj had Stokes caught behind for a duck before bowling Bairstow with a classic left-arm spinner's delivery that drifted in and then turned to hit off stump.

England lost three wickets on 199, with paceman Morris taking two in two balls.

In what appeared to be a pre-planned move, he bowled a slower ball outside off stump to Moeen Ali, who duly lofted a drive to point where South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, back leading the side after missing the first Test following the birth of his child, gleefully held the catch.

Stuart Broad was then lbw for a golden duck on his Nottinghamshire home ground, although it needed a review to confirm his dismissal.

Wood survived the hat-trick but Morris dismissed him shortly afterwards to wrap up the innings.

Anderson had struggling opener Heino Kuhn caught in the slips by Root before Elgar and Amla, who made 78 on Friday, pressed home the Proteas' advantage with an unbroken stand of 57.