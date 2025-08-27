Romario Shepherd, the tall West Indies all-rounder, lit up the IPL 2025 with his big hits for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He slammed a 14-ball half-century for RCB against Chennai Super Kings to notch the joint-second fastest half-century in IPL history. He was also a handy bowler. But what Shepherd achieved in the Caribbean Premier League in a match for Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Lucia Kings is unthinkable by his own standards.

Coming in at No. 7, Shepherd slammed 73 off 34 balls for GAW. However, what happened on the third ball of the 15th over was beyond anybody's imagination. Oshane Thomas, the bowler, had a forgettable outing as the third ball of the 15th over first went for a no-ball and then was called wide. Then, Thomas bowled another no-ball as Shepherd slammed a six. Shepherd got another free-hit as it was a no-ball too and punished it for another six. To St Lucia's horror, that ball was also a no-ball, as Shepherd hit another six off the legal delivery. The sequence of scores read — 1nb, 1w, 7nb, 7nb, 6 — so basically, 22 runs were scored off just one legal delivery.

Romario Shepherd Scores 20 Runs Off One Legal Ball In CPL. #CPL25 pic.twitter.com/PRk0PA2oLc — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 27, 2025

Recently, a late cameo from Romario Shepherd, who made an unbeaten 25 off just eight balls, ensured the Warriors finished on a high in a match against .Antigua and Barbuda Falcons They smashed 145 runs in the final nine overs, including 41 runs from the last two overs alone. Veteran spinner Imran Tahir rolled back the years with a stunning five-wicket haul as Guyana Amazon Warriors thrashed Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 83 runs in a rain-affected Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 clash at North Sound on Saturday.

Chasing a stiff target of 212, the Falcons got off to a blazing start, racing to 58 runs in just four overs. Dwaine Pretorius struck twice in quick succession, dismissing openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Jewel Anderson.

Karima Gore tried to keep the scoreboard ticking with a quickfire 31 off 14 balls, but once Romario Shepherd dismissed him in the fifth over, the innings began to unravel.

The 46-year-old skipper Imran Tahir produced a magical spell, starting with a double-wicket maiden in the seventh over, removing Shakib Al Hasan and captain Imad Wasim. Mixing his trademark googlies with clever flight, Tahir ripped through the middle order, reducing the Falcons from 77/3 to 116/8 in no time. He finished with figures of 5/21, his best-ever performance in the CPL, as the Falcons were bundled out for 128 in 15.2 overs.

Earlier, the Amazon Warriors posted a mammoth 211/3 after a rain delay disrupted play for nearly an hour. Shai Hope anchored the innings with a composed 82 off 54 balls, shifting gears after a slow start. From scoring 33 off his first 32 deliveries, Hope smashed 49 off the next 22 to power the innings.

He was brilliantly supported by Shimron Hetmyer, who played a breathtaking knock of 65 off just 26 balls, hammering five sixes and five fours. The duo stitched together a 106-run stand off only 44 balls for the third wicket.

With ANI inputs