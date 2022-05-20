New Zealand Cricket on Friday said that there have been three COVID-19 cases in their camp in Brighton ahead of their three-match Test series against England. "Three of the BLACKCAPS touring party are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the first Tour match against Sussex in Brighton," the board said in a statement. Players Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen produced positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday and have begun their five days of isolation, the board said.

The board said that the rest of the camp produced negative results and the tour match against Sussex is set to go ahead as planned.

Tickner and Nicholls are part of a 20-strong squad announced by NZC ahead of the tour of England, which will be trimmed down to 15 players after the practice matches.

The first Test begins on June 2, while the second match will start on June 10. The third and final Test will be played from June 23.

The series will be New Zealand-born Ben Stokes' first as England's new Test captain, while the hosts will also be playing under new head coach, and former Kiwi skipper, Brendon McCullum.

New Zealand squad for England tour: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell,

Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young