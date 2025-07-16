England U19 captain Hamza Shaikh led from the front with a fighting century as the hosts held India U19 to a tense draw in the first Youth Test at Beckenham, England on Tuesday. Chasing a stiff target of 350, England ended on 270/7 in 63 overs, frustrating the visitors' push for a win that would have given them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Shaikh was the mainstay of England's resistance, scoring a composed 112 off 140 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. He received crucial support from Ben Mayes, who struck a steady 51 off 82 balls (3x4s), and wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew, who chipped in with a brisk 50 off just 35 balls (8x4s).

India had threatened to force a result when they reduced England to 62/3 in the 14th over but the hosts fought back through Shaikh's partnerships with Mayes and Rew.

With an hour left on the final day, India gave themselves hope by pulling off two run outs in successive overs -- first removing the prized wicket of Shaikh and then sending back Ekansh Singh in the next over.

But Ralphie Albert (9 not out of 37 balls) and Jack Home (7 not out off 36 balls) showed commendable composure under immense pressure as India threw everything at them with an all-out attacking field.

Close-in fielders crowded the batters with two slips, a silly point, and a short leg forming a tight cordon, but the English pair held their nerves to survive the final overs and secure a hard-fought draw for the hosts.

Earlier, India U-19 resumed their second innings on 128 for three and posted 248 in 57.4 overs, setting England a daunting target.

Vihaan Malhotra top-scored with a gritty 63 off 85 balls, hitting 10 fours.

He and overnight partner Abhigyan Kundu looked settled before Alex Green (2/67) struck twice in quick succession, removing both while Rahul Kumar (11) also got out cheaply as India slipped from 171/3 to 187/6.

With the visitors in danger of a collapse, RS Ambrish played a crucial knock of 53 off 71 balls, adding valuable runs with the tail.

He was the last man to depart, run out as India folded for 248.

India U19, led by Ayush Mhatre, had earlier claimed the five-match Youth ODI series 3-2.

