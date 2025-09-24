Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again proved his credentials as an elite batter, showcasing his six-hitting talent in the second Youth ODI against Australia on Wednesday. Vaibhav put a strong show Down Under, scoring 70 runs from just 68 balls with the help of 6 sixes and fours. In the process, he went on to break Unmukt Chand's all-time record of scoring the maximum number of sixes in Youth ODIs. Umukt had scored 38 sixes in Youth ODIs, but Vaibhav has now hit 41 maximums in just 10 innings.

Sooryavanshi has been a revelation ever since he started playing for the India Under-19 and India A sides. He has scored a whopping 540 runs in Youth ODIs so far in his career, with 26% of his runs coming from boundaries.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has announced himself with a brilliant knock for India's U19 side in Brisbane.



Highlights: https://t.co/P8GbStFmN7 pic.twitter.com/ccGVbiw0zQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 24, 2025

Most Sixes in Youth ODIs:

41* - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (10 innings)

38 - Unmukt Chand (21 innings)

35 - Jawad Abrar (22 innings)

31 - Shahzaib Khan (24 innings)

30 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (27 innings)

30 - Tauheed Hriday (45 innings)

In the second Youth ODI against Australia, the Australian Under-19 team won the toss and elected to field first. Vaibhav rose to the occasion as soon as he stepped onto the field, raining fours and sixes.

In the match, the Indian Under-19 team posted a total of 209 for 5 in their 50-over innings. Two key performances came from Vaibhav and Vihaan Malhotra, who both scored 70 runs. The pair was instrumental in building the innings, forging a 117-run partnership for the second wicket in a quick 18.3 overs. Vedant Trivedi also contributed, adding 26 runs.

Vaibhav, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has continued his stellar form continues on the Australia tour. After a blistering 38 off just 22 balls that helped the team win the first match by 7 wickets, the 14-year-old once again starred with the bat in the second match. His consistent scoring follows a phenomenal run in the Youth ODI series in England, where he amassed a total of 355 runs in just 5 innings, including a high score of 143.