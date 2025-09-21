Vaibhav Suryavanshi is arguably the most exciting teenage cricket talent in the world, and the 14-year-old has now showcased his incredible potential on Australian shores. In the first ODI between India U19 and Australia U19 in Brisbane, Suryavanshi displayed his brute force and powerhitting ability at such a young age. Opening the batting, Suryavanshi provided India's run chase with an electrifying start, smashing seven boundaries and a six, scoring 38 runs in just 22 balls. Although he got out after that, he had made an instant impression.

Australian pacer Hayden Schiller was slammed for five boundaries by Suryavanshi, as India reached the total of 50 in less than five overs.

However, Schiller ultimately cut Suryavanshi's rampage short, dismissing him for 38 on the final ball of the fifth over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dealing in maximums... where have we seen this sight before?



India U19 vs Australia U19, 1st ODI: As it happened

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia could muster only 225 for nine thanks to an excellent performance by the Indian bowlers.

The visitors then completed the chase with as many as 117 balls to spare at the Ian Healy Oval, with Kundu and Trivedi remaining not out on a masterful 87 and 61 respectively.

The spotlight was on 14-year-old Suryavanshi, and he responded with a blazing 38 off just 22 balls, his innings containing seven fours.

Such was Suryavanshi's dominance that skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed just six runs in a 50-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed by pacer Hayden Schiller.

Two balls later, Mhatre was sent back by Charles Lachmund, as India suddenly lost two wickets at the same score.

One-down batter Vihaan Malhotra (9) too failed to make a significant contribution as Lachmund accounted for the batter to leave India at 75 for three in the 10th over and give Australia a glimmer of home.

However, Trivedi and Kundu joined forces to dash Australian hopes with an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 152 runs to complete the chase in only 30.3 overs.

Kundu smashed five sixes and eight fours in his 74-ball knock, while Trivedi struck eight boundaries while facing 69 deliveries.