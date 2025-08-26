Indian opener Sanju Samson continued his red-hot form at the top during the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), smashing a stroke-filled, quickfire half-century during his third appearance in the competition for Kochi Blue Tigers on Tuesday. During the match against Thrissur Titans at Thiruvananthapuram, Sanju smashed a brilliant 89 in just 46 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of above 193. His knock served as a foundation for the team's total of 188/7 in their 20 overs. Ajinas K (5/30) took a five-wicket haul for the Titans.

Samson also hit Sijomon Joseph for 13 runs off one ball after the spinner overstepped on the fourth ball of the fifth over. He smashed him for six off the no-ball over cover. On the free hit, Samson deposited the ball in the stands once again.

Just two days back, Samson, after failing in the middle-order with a 22-ball 13 in his first appearance, made a majestic return to form against Aries Kollam Sailors, scoring a fiery 121 in 51 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes, helping his side chase down a massive 237 set by the opponents, who had made 236/5 on the back of a fantastic 94 in 41 balls, with three fours and 10 sixes by wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod and captain Sachin Baby's explosive 91 in just 44 balls, with six fours and six sixes.

Now in three matches, Samson has scored 223 runs at an average of 74.33, with a strike rate of over 187, including a century and a half-century each.

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties. Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty.

Sanju's next assignment for India will be the Asia Cup. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

However, with the presence of vice-captain Shubman Gill, returning to the side after a superb England Test tour with the bat and as a captain and back-up keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma after a dream season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his place in the playing XI could be on the line.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

(With Sijomon Singh)