113 in just 6 overs - If it is Australia, anything is possible. On Wednesday, in a T20I against Scotland, Australia launched an all-out attacks to chase down a 155-run target in just 9.4 overs. Australia scored 113/1 in the Powerplay - most by a team in T20I. Travis Head scored 73 in the Powerplay - highest by a batter in the Powerplay. "It has been a nice period for the last couple of years, really enjoying the environment and a few of us that have been around for a while and also loving the atmosphere with quite a few youngsters coming in," Head said after the win.

Highest PowerPlay score in T20Is

1) Australia 113/1 vs Scotland, 2024

2) South Africa 102/0 vs West Indies, 2023

3) West Indies 98/4 vs Sri Lanka, 2021

4) West Indies 93/0 vs Ireland, 2020

Travis Head smashed 80 off 25 balls as Australia chased down Scotland's 154 to win Wednesday's T20 international in Edinburgh inside 10 overs. Opener Head blitzed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia set the highest-ever T20 international first powerplay score of 113/1 for the opening six overs. The tourists had lost a wicket without a run on the board as Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to a three-ball duck.

But Head and captain Mitchell Marsh bludgeoned the Scotland attack. Marsh smashed 30 off one over from Jack Jarvis, while Head reached his half century from just 17 balls. Both fell to Mark Watt in the seventh over but by then the damage had already been done.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was able to pick up the baton as his quick-fire unbeaten 27 helped earn Australia a seven-wicket victory with 62 balls to spare.

Earlier, George Munsey top scored for Scotland with 28. Sean Abbott was the pick of the Australia bowlers with three for 39.

Scotland 154/9 in 20 overs (George Munsey 28; Sean Abbott 3-39) v Australia 156/3 in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 80, Mitchell Marsh 39; Mark Watt 2-13)