Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to Dharmendra after the legendary Bollywood actor died at the age of 89 on Monday. Sachin recalled their conversations and revealed how the actor used to tell him that "Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera (I gain a kilo of blood after meeting you)". "I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him. His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, “Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.” He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli also took to social media to pay tribute to the actor who was considered a 'global legend'.

"Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," Virat posted.

After experiencing difficulty breathing, Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai and reportedly placed on a ventilator. The veteran actor died on Monday, despite showing signs of recovery and being discharged to continue his recuperation at his Juhu home.

Dharmendra, born in Punjab in 1935, is one of the longest-lasting stars in Indian cinema. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine and Bimal Roy Productions began a nationwide search for new actors and actresses for Hindi films. This marked the start of his film career. He entered the contest and won in 1958. His good looks and natural charm made him stand out immediately.

Years later, the same competition would introduce another star, Rajesh Khanna, into the industry. Dharmendra's rise was rapid. He was popular in all types of films-from romance to action to comedy-because he was so emotional, versatile, and magnetic on screen.

Phool Aur Patthar made him a star, and Sholay made him famous. His performance as the lovable, mischievous Veeru remains one of the most celebrated in Hindi cinema.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, for his work.

Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy in films that has shaped generations and a fan base that crosses borders-something few actors have ever matched.