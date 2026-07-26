Still sitting far from the medal tally India would have liked after three days of action at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the contingent can quickly turn disappointment into euphoria on Day 4, with athletes competing in key medal events on Sunday. Indian athletes will be in action in traditional strongholds like weightlifting, while fans keep their fingers crossed in the gymnastics, swimming, and para-swimming finals. Historically one of the nation's most lucrative CWG disciplines, the lifting arena features top-tier talent capable of transforming India's position on the leaderboard. Headlining the day's action is iconic lifter Mirabai Chanu, who enters the Women's 48kg category as a heavy favourite to secure gold. Joining her in pursuit of the podium are Rishikanta Singh in the Men's 60kg and M Raja in the Men's 65kg division, both of whom represent strong medal threats.

Over at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, the aquatic contingent will be eager to make an impact in the evening final sessions. Swimming flagship Srihari Nataraj aims to push into podium contention in his primary sprint stroke events, while India's para-swimming entrants remain dark horses to reach the medal rounds, depending on morning qualification heats.

Meanwhile, gymnastics takes centre stage at the Glasgow International Arena with the Men's and Women's Individual All-Around Finals on Sunday. Indian gymnasts, led by experienced campaigner Pranati Nayak, will look to put together seamless executions across all apparatuses in pursuit of a breakthrough medal.

Here are the key medal events featuring Indian athletes on Day 4 of the Glasgow Games:

1. Weightlifting (Potential Medals: 3)

Weightlifting is historically one of India's strongest disciplines at the CWG. India's icon in the sport, Mirabai Chanu, headlines the action in pursuit of gold. The likes of Rishikanta Singh and M Raja are also strong podium contenders.

Categories:

Women's: 48kg

Men's: 60kg & 65kg

2. Artistic Gymnastics (Potential Medals: 2)

Gymnastics takes centre stage at the Glasgow International Arena on Sunday with the individual showpiece events. Indian gymnasts will compete across all routines, aiming for a breakthrough top-three finish.

Events:

Men's Individual All-Around Final

Women's Individual All-Around Final

3. Swimming & Para-Swimming (Potential Medals: 3)

Multi-time CWG finalist Srihari Nataraj aims to break into podium positions in the sprint stroke finals. Indian para-swimmers are also solid medal prospects.

Depending on morning qualification heat outcomes, Indian swimmers and para-swimmers feature in final start lists for:

Men's Para-Swimming Events (e.g., S9/S10 sprint finals)

Men's 200m Butterfly / 100m Backstroke Finals

While the Indian contingent would be delighted to maximize its podium conversions on Sunday, a realistic conversion on Day 4 ranges between 3 and 5 medals, with weightlifting providing the most direct path to the podium.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace