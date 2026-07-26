CWG 2026 Day 4 Schedule, Indians In Action: Mirabai Chanu Eyes Hat-trick Of Golds, India vs Pakistan In Boxing
CWG 2026 Day 4 Schedule, Indians In Action: A big day is in store for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday
CWG 2026 Day 4 Schedule, Indians In Action: A big day is in store for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday. Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will go for a third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games and add to the country's medal tally, while India will be hoping to advance to the lawn bowls medal rounds when the women's pairs team takes up the challenge on a crucial day of competition for the country. In the boxing ring, Jadumani Singh will face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg category. Mirabai, who won gold medals in the 2018 and 2022 editions in Gold Coast and Birmingham, respectively, is hoping to continue her record as the most successful Indian woman competitor at the Commonwealth Games.
Late in the evening, weightlifter Raja Muthupandi will compete in the men's 65kg competition.
India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday:
Artistic Gymnastics
From 4:30 PM: Men's All-Around Final
Tapan Mohanty
10:30 PM IST: Women's All-Round Final
Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale
Lawn Bowls
1:00 PM to 2:15 PM - Women's Pairs Round 4 - India v Namibia
7:30 PM – 8:45 PM: Men's Singles Round 3, Malaysia vs India
10:05 PM to 11:15 PM - Women's Pairs Round 5 - England v India
Boxing
4:00 PM - Men's 60kg Round of 32 - Keoma-Al-Ahmadieh (CAN) vs Sachin
10:45 PM - Women's 54kg Round of 16 - Preeti (IND) v Deborah Mtenje (Malawi)
11:45 PM - Men's 55kg Round of 16 - Sumama Rehman (PAK) v Jadumani Singh (IND)
12:45 AM (Monday) - Men's 65kg Round of 16 - Aditya Pratap Singh (IND) v Nuhu Batte (UGA)
Weightlifting
2:15 PM - Rishikanta Singh, Men's 60kg (Medal Ceremony at 4:07 PM)
6:45 PM - Mirabai Chanu, Women's 48kg (Medal Ceremony at 8:37 PM)
11:15 PM - Raja Muthupandi, Men's 65kg (Medal Ceremony at 1:07 AM)
Swimming
4:39 PM - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Heats (India Men's Team)
1:55 AM (Monday) - Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Swimming (Subject to qualification) - Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar
All competitions live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada), and Sony LIV