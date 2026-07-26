English gymnast Gabriel Langton has been released from hospital after a frightening fall during the men's team final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. The 18-year-old received extensive treatment before being stretchered from the arena after missing a grab during his high bar routine and landing on his head and neck. “Gabriel was transferred to the hospital as a precautionary measure overnight and underwent multiple scans today, with very positive results," England team management said in a statement on Saturday. “Thankfully, he has been cleared of any serious injury complications and will be discharged to return to the team hotel this evening.

“He is in good spirits and hugely grateful for the many messages of support and the excellent care provided by the medical teams. He is looking forward to being reunited with the team to celebrate his silver medal.”

Langton was absent from the medal ceremony as teammates Luke Whitehouse, Alex Yolshin-Cash, Josh Nathan and Adam Tobin collected the England team's silver medals.

It was the first time England's men had failed to win the team title since 2010.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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