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Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 4: India To Begin Day With Lawn Bowls
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 4: The action of Commonwealth Games 2026 moves to Day 4 in Glasgow as India aim to add more medals to their tally.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 Live News Updates© AFP
India CWG 2026 Day 4 Live Updates: The action of Commonwealth Games 2026 moves to Day 4 in Glasgow as India aim to add more medals to their tally. Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will go for a third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games and add to the country's medal tally, while India will be hoping to advance to the lawn bowls medal rounds when the women's pairs team takes up the challenge on a crucial day of competition for the country. In the boxing ring, Jadumani Singh will face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg category. (India's Medal Tally)
Here are thr Live Updates of Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
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CWG 2026 India Live Blogs
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