Indian swimmers endured a disappointing outing at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday as both Dhakshan Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Aryan Nehra (4:00.26s) failed to qualify for the final of the 400m freestyle event. Shashikumar (3:58.09s) and Nehra (4:00.26s) finished 15th and 16th respectively amongst the 27 swimmers in the 400m freestyle heats at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

Shashikumar had moved into seventh position at the halfway stage, but could not do enough to clear his heat. In heat 4, Nehra was placed last at the halfway stage, and ended in the same position.

Dhakshan Shashikumar was in heat 3.

India suffer heavy defeat against Wales in wheelchair women''s basketball

India suffered a heavy defeat in the wheelchair women's 3x3 basketball competition at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, going down 1-16 to Wales in their Group B match. The Indian side struggled to match Wales' intensity and scoring efficiency, falling behind early and failing to close the gap.

Wales dominated the match from start to finish as India were found wanting in attack, converting just one of their 12 scoring attempts.

India will now look to bounce back in their remaining group-stage fixtures to keep their campaign alive

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