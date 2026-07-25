India CWG 2026 Day 3 Live: The Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2026 will see boxers and swimmers leading the charge for India. Dhakshan Shashikumar will be in action in men's 400m freestyle heats while Men's S14 200m Freestyle heats will feature Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni. Coming to boxing, Sachin Siwach will face Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in men's 60kg Round of 32, The women's team will be in action in artistic gymnastics final while lawn bowls action will continue with Putul Sonowal in Men's Singles Sectional Match and the team of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh Women's Pairs Sectional Match. (India's Medal Tally)
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Good outing in lawn bowls
India's lawn bowls contingent continued its impressive start with both entries registering victories in their respective sectional matches to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh notched up their second successive win in Section B, defeating South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg 2-0 (6-4, 7-5). The Indian duo had opened their campaign with a victory over Malta on Thursday.
In the men's singles, Putul Sonowal also maintained his unbeaten run by overcoming Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander 2-1 in a closely-fought contest that was decided in a tie-break.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Jadumani impresses in boxing
In boxing, Jadumani Singh registered a facile win against local favourite Aaron Cullen in the men's 55kg contest. Fighting in front of a partisan crowd, Jadumani was technically and tactically too strong for Cullen, beating the Scot by a unanimous decision to move to the pre-quarters, where he will take on Sumama Rehman of Pakistan.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: Jhandu Kumar's iconic Bronze
India’s Jhandu Kumar secured a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, adding another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow on Friday. Competing in a two-group field, Jhandu topped Group B with a best result of 130.9, comfortably finishing ahead of Uganda’s Dennis Mbaziira (114.1) and Australia’s Ben Wright (110.9) to advance into medal contention.
In the combined standings, however, Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris produced the best overall lift of 132.8 to clinch the gold medal, while England’s Matthew Harding claimed silver with 131.0. Jhandu’s effort of 130.9 was enough to secure the bronze medal, finishing just 0.1 behind Harding in a closely contested battle for silver.
Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE: First event of the day
This will be India's first event of the day -
Gymnastics - Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Sunil Rewale, Nishka Agarwal, Riddhi Sharma (3:45 PM IST)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live: Day schedule
3x3 Basketball
Women's Wheelchair: India vs Wales (4:35 PM)
Boxing
Men's 60kg Round of 32: Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) (4:00 PM)
Lawn Bowls
Men's Singles Sectional Match: Putul Sonowal (7:30 PM)
Women's Pairs Sectional Match: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh vs Tonga's Paris Baker and Milkha Nathan (3:50 PM)
Gymnastics
Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Sunil Rewale, Nishka Agarwal, Riddhi Sharma (3:45 PM IST)
Para Swimming
Men's S14 200m Freestyle Heats: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni (4:15 PM); Final (12:45 AM, if he qualifies)
Swimming
Men's 400m Freestyle Heats: Dhakshan Shashikumar (4:00 PM); Final (11:30 PM, if he qualifies)