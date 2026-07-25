India's lawn bowls contingent continued its impressive start with both entries registering victories in their respective sectional matches to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh notched up their second successive win in Section B, defeating South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg 2-0 (6-4, 7-5). The Indian duo had opened their campaign with a victory over Malta on Thursday.

In the men's singles, Putul Sonowal also maintained his unbeaten run by overcoming Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander 2-1 in a closely-fought contest that was decided in a tie-break.