After a good start to the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, where India sealed a medal in boxing (Lovlina Borgohain) even before the event started and lawn bowls saw Putul Sonowal defeat world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles sectional play, the country will hope for more success on Day 2. India will look to add medals through a strong para powerlifting contingent, while swimmers, gymnasts and boxers also begin their campaigns.

India's biggest medal hopes on the day rest in para powerlifting, where multiple lifters will compete across men's and women's finals at the SEC Armadillo.

Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will feature in the men's lightweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi will contest the women's lightweight final. Kasthuri Rajamani will compete in the women's heavyweight final later in the evening, before Sudhir and Jhandu Kumar take the platform in the men's heavyweight final after midnight (IST).

The boxing ring will see Jadumani Singh open India's challenge in the men's 55kg category, where he is scheduled to face Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32 at the SEC Centre.

India's Day 2 Schedule - Commonwealth Games 2026

Artistic Gymnastics

2:30 p.m. - Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh.

Swimming and Para Swimming

3:40 p.m. - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1 - Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna.

3:40 p.m. - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1 - Imam Ali.

3:56 p.m. - Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 - Srihari Natraj.

Para Powerlifting

5:40 p.m. - Men's Lightweight Final - Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar.

7:24 p.m. - Women's Lightweight Final - Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi.

Lawn Bowls

7:30 p.m. - Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey vs Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (South Africa).

10:20 p.m. - Men's Singles Sectional Play - Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands).

Para Powerlifting

10:40 p.m. - Women's Heavyweight Final - Kasthuri Rajamani

12:29 a.m. - Men's Heavyweight Final - Sudhir, Jhandu Kumar

Boxing

11:00 p.m. - Men's 55kg Round of 32 - Jadumani Singh vs Aaron Cullen (Scotland).

Swimming and Para Swimming

Midnight - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final - Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna (subject to qualification).

Midnight - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final - Imam Ali (subject to qualification).

12:29 a.m. - Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final - Srihari Natraj (subject to qualification).

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