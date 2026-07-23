Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 is underway, but the show will officially be kickstarted with an electrifying opening ceremony on Thursday. An all-Scottish cast will dazzle in the opening ceremony, with Grammy-nominated singer KT Tunstall and chart-topping musician Tom Walker the headline attractions. They will be joined by a number of other Scottish performers, including Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, rock outfit Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos. Athletes from all 74 participating nations and territories will march in the traditional Parade of Nations during the ceremony. A key highlight of the event will be the gathering of 74 specially designed ceremonial batons, each symbolising a Commonwealth member nation or territory. The mascot of CWG 2026, Finnie the unicorn, is also set to be unveiled.
Here are the Live Updates of the Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony:
CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mirabai, Lovlina in focus!
Olympic silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth Games champion Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian contingent as the country's flag bearer during the Parade of Nations.
Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed India's ceremonial baton bearer. Glasgow 2026 will mark the first Commonwealth Games edition to feature separate flag bearer and baton bearer roles, replacing the joint flag bearer system.
CWG 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Who are the performers?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony will celebrate Scotland's rich culture, vibrant music, and the diversity of the event, setting the stage for an exciting fortnight of sporting action. The entertainment lineup will showcase an entirely Scottish cast, headlined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and chart-topping musician Tom Walker. They will be joined by a host of other Scottish performers, including Nina Nesbitt, Callum Beattie, Nathan Evans, rock outfit Saint PHNX, and electro-Celtic duo Valtos.
CWG 2026 LIVE: It's an indoor event!
The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin with a unique opening ceremony. Unlike previous editions, which were typically held in open-air stadiums, this year's ceremony will take place indoors at Glasgow's OVO Hydro Arena.
Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all, to the live coverage of the opening ceremony of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. A dazzling ceremony will be headlined by an all-Scottish cast, after which participants of all 74 nations will march in the traditional Parade of Nations.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!