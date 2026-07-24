Glasgow welcomed the Commonwealth Games back in style on Thursday as a spectacular opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro officially launched the 2026 edition, blending Scotland's rich cultural heritage with sporting excellence while setting the stage for 11 days of elite competition. Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, as flag-bearers, proudly led the Indian contingent during the colourful Parade of Nations, drawing loud cheers from the crowd as the Tricolour made its way into the arena. Mirabai, India's former Olympic silver medallist in weightlifting, served as the country's flag-bearer. At the same time, fellow Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning boxer Lovlina carried the ceremonial Commonwealth baton, symbolising India's aspirations for another successful campaign.

In keeping with Commonwealth tradition, King Charles III formally declared the Games open, marking the first time the Games have returned to Glasgow since the memorable 2014 edition. The ceremony was a celebration of Scottish identity, featuring a vibrant mix of music, dance and storytelling, with acclaimed artistes KT Tunstall, Nathan Evans and Saint PHNX delivering electrifying performances.

India has fielded a 126-member contingent that will compete across 13 disciplines, including para sports, despite the Games being significantly streamlined compared to previous editions. With several Olympic and world medallists in its ranks, the Indian contingent arrived in Glasgow with hopes of maintaining its status as one of the Commonwealth's sporting powerhouses.

Interestingly, India's campaign had already begun even before the opening ceremony. The country's lawn bowls team became the first to take the field earlier in the day, hoping to recreate the magic of Birmingham 2022, where the sport delivered one of India's most memorable Commonwealth triumphs.

The 23rd edition of the Games at Glasgow features athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, competing across 10 sports at iconic venues including the Scottish Event Campus, Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre and the Glasgow Arena. Though smaller in scale than previous editions, organisers are confident the quality of competition will remain as high as ever.

For India, the spotlight will firmly be on some of its biggest stars. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra headlines the athletics challenge, while Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain are among the leading contenders in weightlifting and boxing, respectively. A formidable boxing squad further bolsters India's medal prospects as the nation looks to add another glorious chapter to its rich Commonwealth Games legacy.

With the cauldron lit, the flags raised and the celebrations complete, Glasgow is now ready to shift its focus from ceremony to competition, where medals, records and unforgettable sporting moments await.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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