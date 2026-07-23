Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2026 witnessed a massive upset as India's Putul Sonowal clinched a shock win over three-time CWG medallist and Hall of Famer Ryan Bester in lawn bowls. Competing in the Commonwealth Games for the first time, Sonowal defeated Canada's Bester via a tiebreaker in Round 1 of the Men's Singles Sectional Play event. Bester is the reigning World Outdoors Champion, an inductee into the World Bowls Hall of Fame, and boasts two previous silvers and a bronze at CWG.

Sonowal began strong in the first set, ultimately winning it 5-4. Bester bounced back with a dominant performance in the second set, winning it 7-3.

The match had to be decided by a tiebreaker, and it was Sonowal who held his nerve to pull off an incredible win.

Who is Putul Sonowal?

Sonowal, 43, is the current Asian Champion in lawn bowls, having won the gold medal at the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship in 2026.

Hailing from Assam, Sonowal has served with Assam Police for many years, also representing them in lawn bowls.

Sonowal first made his mark in the domestic circuit. His first taste of major success came at the National Lawn Bowls Championship, where he won gold in the Men's Triples. Soon after, he clinched Men's Singles bronze at the National Games.

Sonowal also achieved the distinction of being named the best men's player at the Inter-District Lawn Bowls Championships.

He rose to World No. 21 ahead of the Commonwealth Games, which he entered as one of India's big medal hopes.

Lawn Bowls at CWG 2026

While Putul Sonowal clinched a brilliant win, India's Women's Pairs team also got off to a victorious start.

The Indian duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) defeated Maltese duo and sisters Rebecca Louise Rixon (lead) and Connie-Leigh Rixon (skip).

That match also went down to the tiebreaker, where Rupa and Pinki came up trumps.

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