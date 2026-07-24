Indian boxing has made an encouraging start to its Commonwealth Games campaign, with Lovlina Borgohain already assured of a medal after progressing directly to the women's 75kg semi-finals. Attention now turns to the next set of Indian contenders, with IIS-supported boxers Sachin Siwach, Preeti Pawar and Kapil Pokhariya. Sachin Siwach will be the first of the IIS trio to step into the ring, opening his men's 60kg campaign on 25 July, according to a press release. One of India's most accomplished amateur boxers, the 26-year-old enters Glasgow in exceptional form after creating history as the first Indian male boxer to win gold at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals.

He has continued that momentum this year with gold medals at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic and the BOXAM Elite International Tournament in Spain, before claiming silver at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships. Known for his technical precision and ring control, Siwach will be among India's strongest medal contenders in Glasgow.

Preeti Pawar will begin her women's 54kg campaign from the Round of 16 after receiving a first-round bye. The Paris Olympian arrives at the Commonwealth Games on the back of the finest season of her career, having won gold at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships, where she defeated a three-time world champion in the final, while also topping the podium at the World Boxing Cup Finals and the EUBC Gold Grand Prix earlier this year.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani will look to carry that rich vein of form into Glasgow. Kapil Pokhariya will also begin his Commonwealth Games campaign in the men's 90kg Round of 16.

The IIS-supported heavyweight has steadily emerged as one of India's leading names in the division, winning silver at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem and gold at the National Games before earning selection for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games this year.

With one medal already guaranteed, India will hope the trio can continue the country's strong start and strengthen its medal haul as the boxing competition gathers pace in Glasgow.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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