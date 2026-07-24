It is set to be a busy day for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday, with events scheduled across boxing, swimming, gymnastics, and powerlifting. While Lovlina Borgohain assured the country of a boxing medal on Thursday, the Indian contingent could potentially add up to three more medals on Day 2. Although the outcome will depend on matchday execution and draw seeding, there is a strong likelihood that India will officially open its medal tally on Friday. While there's a theoretical possibility of getting 10 medals on Day 2, the realistic expectations aren't as high.

Para-Powerlifting: India's Schedule (Potential: Up to 7 Medals)

India's first potential medal could come from para-powerlifting. The powerlifting squad enters with strong medal prospects in both the men's and women's categories, representing the nation's most direct opportunity for a podium finish on the day. Two medals are realistically anticipated from these events. Theoretically, however, 7 are possible.

5:40 PM IST: Men's Lightweight | Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar

7:24 PM IST: Women's Lightweight | Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi

10:40 PM IST: Women's Heavyweight | Kasthuri Rajamani

12:29 AM IST (Saturday): Men's Heavyweight | Jhandu Kumar, Sudhir

Artistic Gymnastics: India's Schedule (Potential: Up to 1 Medal)

Artistic Gymnastics offers another opportunity for India to add to its tally on Friday. Preliminary rounds and final medal sessions for the lighter weight subdivisions feature early in the competition schedule.

5:00 PM IST: Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification (Subdivision 2) | Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath, Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh

Para-Swimming: India's Schedule (Potential: Up to 2 Medals)

Para-swimming presents another chance to secure a podium finish, with R.V.V.B.K. Budigina and Imam Ali competing in the men's 100m Freestyle S13 event. Their primary objective in the afternoon, however, will be securing a spot in the midnight final.

3:40 PM IST: Men's 100m Freestyle S13 Heat 1 | R.V.V.B.K. Budigina, Imam Ali

12:00 AM IST (Saturday): Men's 100m Freestyle S13 Final | R.V.V.B.K. Budigina, Imam Ali (subject to qualification)

Other Events

Elsewhere, Indian swimmers such as Srihari Nataraj and gymnast Pranati Nayak will be eager to impress in their respective heat qualifiers. Expectations are high for the gymnastics squad, though they must first navigate the preliminary rounds.

While Day 2 marks the beginning of the campaign across several disciplines, India can anticipate further high-stakes results as sports like boxing, swimming, and gymnastics progress deeper into the tournament.

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