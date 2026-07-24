Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: After a beautiful opening ceremony and one confirmed medal for India, the action of Commonwealth Games 2026 moves to the second day in Glasgow. India will look to add medals through a strong para powerlifting contingent, while swimmers, gymnasts and boxers also begin their campaigns. The action starts with Men's Artistic Gymnastics. Later, Swimming and Para Swimming events will be underway, where Srihari Natraj will begin his campaign in Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4. However, India's biggest medal hopes on the day rest in para powerlifting, where multiple lifters will compete across men's and women's finals at the SEC Armadillo. The boxing ring will see Jadumani Singh open India's challenge in the men's 55kg category, where he is scheduled to face Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32 at the SEC Centre. (India's Medal Tally)

Here are Live Updates of Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow: