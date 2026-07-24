Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: After a beautiful opening ceremony and one confirmed medal for India, the action of Commonwealth Games 2026 moves to the second day in Glasgow. India will look to add medals through a strong para powerlifting contingent, while swimmers, gymnasts and boxers also begin their campaigns. The action starts with Men's Artistic Gymnastics. Later, Swimming and Para Swimming events will be underway, where Srihari Natraj will begin his campaign in Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4. However, India's biggest medal hopes on the day rest in para powerlifting, where multiple lifters will compete across men's and women's finals at the SEC Armadillo. The boxing ring will see Jadumani Singh open India's challenge in the men's 55kg category, where he is scheduled to face Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32 at the SEC Centre. (India's Medal Tally)
Here are Live Updates of Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
CWG 2026 Live: Artistic Gymnastics To Begin India's Day
The second day's action begins for India with Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh in the men's team event in artistic gymnastics. Stay tuned for live updates...
CWG 2026 Live Updates: What Is India's Schedule Today?
Here's how India's Schedule Looks Like Today:
Gymnastics (Artistic)
2:30 PM IST: Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh (Exact timing of India's event yet to be confirmed)
10:00 PM IST: Men's Team Final (Medal Event)
Swimming & Para Swimming
3:40 PM IST: Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heats - RVVBK Budigina, Ali Imam
3:56 PM IST: Men's 50m Backstroke Heats - Srihari Nataraj
12:00 AM IST (Midnight): Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final (Medal Event - If qualified) - RVVBK Budigina, Ali Imam
12:29 AM IST (July 25): Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals (If qualified) - Srihari Nataraj
Para Powerlifting
5:40 PM IST: Men's Lightweight Final (Medal Event) - Ashok Kumar Malik, Parmjeet Kumar
7:24 PM IST: Women's Lightweight Final (Medal Event) - Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi
10:40 PM IST: Women's Heavyweight Final (Medal Event) - Kasthuri Rajamani
12:29 AM IST (July 25): Men's Heavyweight Final (Medal Event) - Jhandu Kumar, Sudhir
Lawn Bowls
7:30 PM IST: Women's Pairs Sectional (Round 2) - Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki vs. Thabelo Muvhango & Jacqui van Rensburg (South Africa)
10:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Sectional (Round 2) - Putul Sonowal vs. Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands)
Boxing
11:00 PM IST: Men's 55kg Round of 32 - Jadumani Singh vs. Aaron Cullen (Scotland)
Commonwealth Games 2026 Live: Multiple Medals In Sight
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. India can theoretically go on to win 10 medals today, though the realistic possibility isn't as high. Indians will be in action in several events today, with the day starting with artistic gymnastics.