Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 50m backstroke semifinals, finishing joint 14th in heats on Friday. Nataraj, a two-time Olympian who holds multiple national records, clocked 25.52 seconds alongside Bermuda's Jack Harvey, just about making the semifinal start list, which comprises the top 16 from heats. The Indian was fifth in his eight-man heat. In para-swimming, India's R V V B K Budigina and Imam Ali made the finals of 100m freestyle S13 event after all the eight swimmers who competed in the heats got through.

While Budigina was third in the heats with a timing of 57.10sec, Ali was bottom of the heap with 1:05.32sec.

The S13 classification is for athletes with visual impairments.

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