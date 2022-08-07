England fast bowler Katherine Brut has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Commonwealth Games Women's T20I semi-final against India in Birmingham on Saturday. Brunt was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brunt's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her cumulative demerit points to two," the ICC stated in an official media release.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of India's innings, when Brunt used inappropriate language after a catch was dropped off India batter Deepti Sharma.

Brunt admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Kim Cotton, third umpire Claire Polosak and fourth umpire Shivani Mishra levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

India defeated England by 4 runs in the 1st semi-final to progress to the gold-medal match.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now take on Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday with the match beginning at 9:30 PM IST.