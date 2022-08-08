Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will be squaring off against Canada's Michelle Li in the women's singles badminton final event at the Commonwealth Games on Monday. The Indian shuttler paved her way into her second successive final after defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest. Sindhu started her CWG 2022 campaign with a thumping 21-4, 21-11 win against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha in the Round of 32. It will be interesting to see whether Sindhu will be able to bag India's 19th gold medal at CWG 2022 or not.

When will the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI be played?

The gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI will be played on Monday, August 08.

Where will the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI be played?

The gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI will be played at the University of Birmingham.

When will the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI start?

The gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI will start at 01:20 PM IST.

Where will the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI be broadcast?

The gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI will be telecasted LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI available?

Promoted

The live streaming of the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle LI will be available on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)