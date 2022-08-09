The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a lavish closing ceremony on Monday. With more than 4,500 athletes competing from 72 countries over the past 11 days, India finished with 61 medals, consisting of 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze. Thanks to the heroics of badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy that India could add three more gold medals. The fourth gold of the day came through 40-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal who won the men's singles table tennis event.

Meanwhile, men's hockey team won the silver medal and table tennis star G Sathiyan also grabbed the bronze medal. India finished at the fourth spot at the medals tally, with five medals less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.

Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold

Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold

Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver

Vijay Yadav (Judo)-- Bronze

Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting)-- Bronze

Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold

Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver

Mixed Team (Badminton)-- Silver

Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze

Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze

Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump)-- Silver

Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold

Deepak Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold

Divya Kakran (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race walk)-- Silver

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) -- Silver

India Men's Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Silver

Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)-- Bronze

Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)-- Gold

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) -- Gold

Naveen (Wrestling)-- Gold

Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) -- Gold

Pooja Sihag (Wrestling)-- Bronze

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing)-- Bronze

Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) -- Bronze

Rohit Tokas (Boxing)-- Bronze

Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)-- Bronze

Women's Team (Hockey)-- Bronze

Nitu Ganghas (Boxing)-- Gold

Amit Panghal (Boxing) -- Gold

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)-- Gold

Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump) -- Gold

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump) -- Silver

Sandeep Kumar (men's 10km race walk) -- Bronze

Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw) -- Bronze

Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) -- Silver

Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze

Women's Team (Cricket) -- Silver

Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton)-- Bronze

Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (Table tennis)-- Gold

PV Sindhu (Badminton) -- Gold

Lakshya Sen (Badminton) -- Gold

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton) -- Gold

G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) -- Bronze

Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) -- Gold

Men's Team (Hockey) -- Silver