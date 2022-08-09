Commonwealth Games 2022: Full List Of Indian Medal Winners
India finished with 61 medals, consisting of 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a lavish closing ceremony on Monday. With more than 4,500 athletes competing from 72 countries over the past 11 days, India finished with 61 medals, consisting of 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze. Thanks to the heroics of badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy that India could add three more gold medals. The fourth gold of the day came through 40-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal who won the men's singles table tennis event.
Meanwhile, men's hockey team won the silver medal and table tennis star G Sathiyan also grabbed the bronze medal. India finished at the fourth spot at the medals tally, with five medals less than their tally four years ago at Gold Coast.
Here is the complete list of the medal winners from India, so far:
Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) -- Silver
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)-- Gold
Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Bidyarani Devi (Weightlifting)-- Silver
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) -- Gold
Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) -- Gold
Sushila Devi (Judo) -- Silver
Vijay Yadav (Judo)-- Bronze
Harjinder Kaur (Weighlifting)-- Bronze
Women's Four Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Gold
Men's Team (Table Tennis)-- Gold
Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver
Mixed Team (Badminton)-- Silver
Tulika Mann (Judo) -- Silver
Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze
Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze
Tejaswin Shankar (High-jump) -- Bronze
Murali Sreeshankar (Long jump)-- Silver
Sudhir (Power-lifting)-- Gold
Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver
Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold
Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold
Deepak Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold
Divya Kakran (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Priyanka Goswami (Women's 10km race walk)-- Silver
Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) -- Silver
India Men's Team (Lawn Bowls)-- Silver
Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)-- Bronze
Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)-- Gold
Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) -- Gold
Naveen (Wrestling)-- Gold
Bhavina Patel (Para table tennis) -- Gold
Pooja Sihag (Wrestling)-- Bronze
Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing)-- Bronze
Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) -- Bronze
Rohit Tokas (Boxing)-- Bronze
Sonalben Patel (Para table tennis)-- Bronze
Women's Team (Hockey)-- Bronze
Nitu Ganghas (Boxing)-- Gold
Amit Panghal (Boxing) -- Gold
Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)-- Gold
Eldhose Paul (Men's Triple Jump) -- Gold
Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump) -- Silver
Sandeep Kumar (men's 10km race walk) -- Bronze
Annu Rani (Women's Javelin Throw) -- Bronze
Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) -- Silver
Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)-- Bronze
Women's Team (Cricket) -- Silver
Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton)-- Bronze
Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula (Table tennis)-- Gold
PV Sindhu (Badminton) -- Gold
Lakshya Sen (Badminton) -- Gold
Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton) -- Gold
G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) -- Bronze
Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) -- Gold
Men's Team (Hockey) -- Silver