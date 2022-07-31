Day 2 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games saw India's opening its medal tally with weightlifter Sanket Sargar clinching a silver medal in the 55kg weight category. Soon after, Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal in the 61kg weight category and then Mirabai Chanu really made the day shine with her gold in the women's 49kg category. In badminton, India ended up winning the mixed team event matches after defeating Sri Lanka 5-0 and then Australia x-x while pugilist Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi in the men's featherweight category to move into the pre-quarterfinals, and Lovlina Borgohain also progressed to the quarters in her xx category.

The contingent would hope for a consistent show on Day 3 of the ongoing event, and the day would also see a high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in women's cricket. The men's hockey team would also begin their campaign with a match against Ghana.

Here is the full Day 3 India schedule

Lawn Bowls (1 PM) -- Women's singles Round of 16 (Tania Choudhary vs Shauna O Neill of Northern Ireland), men's pairs (India vs England)

Gymnastics (1:30 PM)-- Men's all-around final (Yogeshwar Singh)

Table tennis (2 PM) -- Men's team quarterfinal, women's team semi-finals (August 1, 1:30 AM)

Weightlifting (2 PM) -- Men's 67 kg (Jeremy Lalrinnunga), Women's 59kg Popy Hazarika (6:30 PM), Men's 73kg Achinta Sheuli (11 PM)

Cycling (2:32 PM) -- Men's sprint qualifying (Esbow Alben, Ronaldo, Laitonjam, David Beckham), 3:27 PM (men's sprint 1/8 finals), 4:04 PM (men's quarterfinals), 4:20 PM (men's 15km scratch race qualifying -- Venkappa Kenglagutti, Dinesh Kumar), men's sprint semi-finals (7:40 PM), 9:02 PM (women's 500m time trial final -- Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute), 10:12 PM (men's sprint finals), 11:12 PM (men's 15km scratch race final)

Swimming (3:07 PM)-- men's 200m butterfly Heat 3 (Sajan Prakash), 3:31 PM (men's 50m backstroke Heat 6 -- Srihari Nataraj), 11:37 PM (men's 50m backstroke semi-final --Srihari Nataraj)

Women's Cricket (3:30 PM) -- Group A clash between India and Pakistan

Boxing (4:45 PM) -- Over 48-50 kg (Round of 16)-- Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bogo, over 60-63.5kg Round of 16 (Shiva Thapa vs Reese Lynch, 5:15 PM), Sumitvs Callum Peters (August 1, 12:15 AM), Sagar vs Maxime Yegnong Njieyo (August 1, 1 AM)

Squash (6 PM) -- Women's singles Round of 16 (Joshana Chinappa vs Katilyn Watts of New Zealand), men's singles round of 16 (Saurav Ghoshal vs David Baillargeon of Canada), women's singles round of 16

Hockey (8:30 PM) -- Men's Pool A India vs Ghana

Badminton (10 PM) -- Mixed team quarterfinals