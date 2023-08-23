The first day of the FIDE Chess World Cup final saw World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and India's R Praggnanandhaa settling for a draw. The final, which is being held in Baku (Azerbaijan), enters the second day's action, where both Gandmasters would look to cancel each other and bag the elusive title. However, if the second day's action also ends in a draw, the name of the winner will be decided via a tie-breaker.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa reached setup the final date with Carlsen after beating world number three Fabiano Caruana of the USA in tiebreaks. The Indian prodigy had defeated Caruana 3.5-2.5 to reach the final. The result also confirmed his place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

When will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 be played?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 will be played on Wednesday, August 23.

Where will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 be played?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 will be played in Baku, Azerbaijan.

What time will the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 start?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 will not be broadcast on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final Day 2 will be streamed live on Fide Chess' YouTube and Twitch channels.

