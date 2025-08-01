Chess legend Magnus Carlsen's act against Hikaru Nakamura fans during a game between the two at Esports World Cup is going viral on social media. In the best-of-six semifinal at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, World No. 1 Carlsen had a neck-and-neck battle against World No. 2 Nakamura. As the crowd was heavily cheering for Nakamura, who represents Saudi-based Esports organisation team Falcon, Carlsen was visibly frustrated. Following a victory in the contest, the Norwegian put a finger to his lips, directing the crowd to stay silent. The video of the act is being widely shared on social media.

Watch it here:

Magnus silences the crowd and drops some bars at EWC pic.twitter.com/Ao2MPjINal — Take Take Take (@TakeTakeTakeApp) July 31, 2025

Around two months ago, Carlsen had made headlines for losing his cool after getting defeated by Indian grandmaster D Gukesh. The Indian GM beat Carlsen in a classical game in Round 6 of Norway Chess. After losing the game, Carlsen hit the table really hard with his right hand. The video of the incident had also gone viral.

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/QSbbrvQFkE — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) June 1, 2025

Just days ago, teenaged Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final which left the youngster emotionally overwhelmed.

The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster, something which looked improbable when she started the tournament.

The victory for the Nagpur player came after the two classical games played on Saturday and Sunday ended in draws.

After the drawn games, it was the first set of tiebreakers that proved decisive as Humpy lost the battle of nerves. Except the World Cup and the Women's World Championship, Humpy has won everything under the sun but, and as fate would have it the World Cup title eluded her again.

Deshmukh showed steely resolve in the tie-breaker, and the bonus for the determination was the Grandmaster title -- reserved for the champion of this event.

Deshmukh is now the fourth Indian woman player to achieve the GM feat after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

