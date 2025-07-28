Just hours after her World Cup win in Batumi, Divya Deshmukh spoke exclusively with NDTV. The victory not just earned the 19-year-old the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster. After the drawn games on Saturday and Sunday, it was the first set of tiebreakers that proved decisive as Humpy lost the battle of nerves. Except the World Cup and the Women's World Championship, Humpy has won everything under the sun but, and as fate would have it the World Cup title eluded her again.

Deshmukh showed steely resolve on Monday, and the bonus for the determination was the Grandmaster title -- reserved for the champion of this event. Deshmukh is now the fourth Indian woman player to achieve the GM feat after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

Q: Your first reaction on winning the chess World Cup...

A: I am very happy and relieved for this win and the fact that I won that my grandmaster title

Q: There are only for 4 Grandmasters in India. Anyone you look up to?

A: There are a lot of things to look up to from a lot of people. I do not have a specific role model.

Q: How was it beating Koneru Humpy? Though not your first.

A: She is an incredible player and super strong. I have huge respect for her and this wasn't our first match-up, so wasn't new…clinching the World Cup has been great.

Q: You have also qualified for Candidates. What will be your prime focus?

A: I have not had time to process this win. I was very invested in this tournament. I need some more time.

Q: We saw your fun nail art, was it for the tournament?

A: It's just the chess board on my nail.