Teenage Grandmaster Gukesh D (Dommaraju Gukesh) overtook his idol Viswanathan Anand in the live world (FIDE) rankings after beating Misratdin Iskandarov in a second-round match of the Chess World Cup earlier this week. The 17-year-old Gukesh outclassed Iskandarov of Azerbaijan in 44 moves in the second game of their second-round match. This victory saw him jump inside the top 10 of the live world (FIDE) rankings. Gukesh is now the highest-ranked Indian in the rankings, ahead of the Vishwanathan.

Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of the Mahindra Group, congartulated Gukesh over the same and also had a special message for Vishwanathan.

"Bravo, @DGukesh! This pic with you as well as the few moves you ALLOWED me to play against you will be hugely valuable parts of my archive of memories.... May you rise to be the World's Numero Uno... And @vishy64theking, it must feel strange to have someone overtake you, but how satisfying that it's someone YOU inspired to play the game!," Mahindra tweeted.

Bravo, @DGukesh ! This pic with you as well as the few moves you ALLOWED me to play against you will be hugely valuable parts of my archive of memories.... May you rise to be the World's Numero Uno... And @vishy64theking , it must feel strange to have someone overtake you, but how... https://t.co/ACTle6kzaJ pic.twitter.com/BMhr3MHnQn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2023

For the record, Anand, who first made it to the World's top-10 in July 1991, has remained India's top-ranked player in all published lists since January 1987.

Gukesh was just 7 years old when he learned to play chess. became an international master at 11 years, nine months, and nine days old. He then started working on his quest to become the youngest grandmaster in the history of the game.

Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is currently at the top of the world rankings

Advertisement