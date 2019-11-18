Vijender Singh will aim for a ninth victory via knockout and 12th pro-boxing win on the trot overall when he takes on former Ghanaian Olympian and two-time Commonwealth super middleweight champion Charles Adamu in the Rotunda Rumble 2 at the Caesars Palace in Dubai on November 22 . "After having rigorous training sessions for more than two months, I am fully prepared to end my year on a winning note," Vijender Singh said in a statement. In his last bout, in July 2019, the 34-year-old Indian boxer made his US debut with a win over home favourite Mike Snider.

Ahead of his debut fight in Dubai, Vijender said: "For me this fight will be a build up to the world title which I am aiming in 2020. I am sure my debut fight in Dubai is going to be an exciting one and I am looking forward to a knockout win in the early rounds."

Vijender currently holds a record of 11-0, including eight knockout wins.

Adamu, on the other hand, is a veteran of 47 fights with a record of 33-14-0. The 42-year-old has 26 knockouts to his name.

The "excited" Indian pro-boxer said: "No doubt Adamu is an experienced opponent, he will give me a few new tests, he has done more rounds than me., However, when I start landing my shots, I don't believe he will be standing around too long, I am really excited for this fight."

Betting on his "experience", Adamu said: "I will bring my experience into play and look to play on the mind of Vijender Singh. Before all my fights I spend time analysing my opponent's strengths and weaknesses. Vijender Singh must know that this fight isn't going to be easy for him.

"If he thinks I'll be one of his earlier opponents whom he'll brush by then he's very mistaken. I am a two-time former Commonwealth super middleweight champion and will put up a tactical masterclass he's never seen before. I have fought more than three times the number of fights he has. This is by far going to be his biggest challenge so far," he added.