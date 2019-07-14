Vijender Singh claimed his 11th consecutive win with a Technical Knockout over American boxer Mike Snider in the US professional circuit in Newark on Saturday night. The 33-year-old from Haryana prevailed in four rounds to remain an unstoppable force in the circuit. "Thanking everyone back home in India & my fans here in USA for supporting me," Vijender Singh thanked his fans for the support after his victory.



Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/UV9nDCTmdV — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) July 14, 2019

The triumph came in the second minute of the fourth round when Vijender cornered Snider with a flurry of straight punches, prompting the referee to stop the bout in the Indian's favour.

This was Vijender's eighth knockout win in all. The 38-year-old Snider was flailing his arms without any significant force in his punches for most of the bout. Vijender, on the other hand, was sharp as ever despite fighting his first bout in more than a year.

The Indian never looked threatened by the local favourite and thwarted his feeble attacks quite easily.

Snider came into the fight with an overall record of 13-5-3.

Vijender would be aiming to compete in two more fights this year after signing up with Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions.

(With PTI inputs)